River silt deposition poses challenge to irrigation engineers in north Bengal

The task of managing silt build-up in the rivers of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts has become increasingly difficult for engineers working in the irrigation and waterways department.

The issue of erosion caused by silt deposits has worsened in various rivers, including Teesta, Santosh, Raidak, Torsa and others, which originate from the Hills.

The Teesta in the Hills is facing a problem of silt accumulation, which has caused erosion on its right bank and has resulted in damage to national highway 10. Additionally, engineers are encountering challenges in effectively managing the river at Gajoldoba, in Jalpaiguri, where the Teesta barrage is situated and serves various purposes.

A senior engineer of the irrigation department in north Bengal said, “Removing silt from the river bed of Teesta could provide a temporary solution to the problem. However, this is an ongoing process and the issue remains what to do with the large amount of silt that has already accumulated. Where would it be disposed of?”

Persistent rainfall in north Bengal and Sikkim area is causing multiple rivers to overflow in low-lying regions. In response to this, both irrigation and other officials from relevant authorities are actively working to address the flood-like conditions caused by the rushing water from the nearby hills.

Currently, the Alipurduar district is experiencing high water levels in three rivers, Sankosh, Raidak and Torsa. However, there is no warning of danger at the moment. Luckily, Bhutan has not had heavy rainfall which could have worsened the situation. The rivers are mainly being fed by rainwater from nearby areas. According to authorities, this district typically receives 3,786 mm of rainfall annually. So far, it has received 2,700 mm of rainfall. In the past 24 hours alone, the district has received 276 mm of rainfall.

The erosion of the banks along the Raidak is causing difficulties for irrigation engineers at multiple locations, including Bittimari, where the Sankosh river flows.

In order to clean up the debris flowing down from Bhutan’s hill regions via various tributaries in Jaigaon I and Jaigaon II gram panchayat areas, excavators have been utilized. These excavators are working tirelessly to remove large quantities of debris and ensure the safety of villages situated downstream of these hilly tributaries. These tributaries ultimately feed into the Torsa river.

The irrigation department has initiated the evaluation of debris build-up in this area in order to properly dispose of it. It should be mentioned that the West Bengal Mineral Department and Trading Corporation Ltd is currently undertaking debris collection in the area for commercial use.