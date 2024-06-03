Dilip Ghosh says ‘blackmailers’ within BJP will vanish soon

“I’ve come here to end the days of the brokers, and some blackmailers in the BJP,” claimed Dilip Ghosh, the national vice president of BJP here today. Mr Ghosh has returned from Kolkata a couple of days ahead of the counting of votes. He’s the BJP candidate for the Bardhaman Durgapur seat this time.

Mr Ghosh expressed disgust that some polling agents of his party were not paid the money they were assured by the party for their services in the booths. He said: “We’ve taken every issue seriously, inquired into these sincerely and measures were taken accordingly.” But, he said: “What we’ve observed is that some infiltrators, blackmailers have exploited the BJP, extorted money from people, companies.

I’m telling them that their days are just over. I’ll first ensure proper treatment for them to clean up my party.” During the election campaign, mr Ghosh had repeatedly had expressed his suspicion that some of his party men were ‘misguiding’ him purposely to cause problems.”

