BJP releases 7th list of candidates for LS polls, fields Navneet Rana from Amravati

The BJP on Wednesday released its seventh list of two more candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP finalised the list which includes one candidate for Maharashtra and one for Karnataka.

The party has fielded independent Lok Sabha member Navneet Rana as its candidate from Amravati (SC) parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra.

The BJP has fielded former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol from Chitradurga (SC) Lok Sabha seat in the state.

Rana, a first-time Member of Parliament (MP) had successfully contested Amravati Lok Sabha seat in 2019, reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats.

Karnataka, which has 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.