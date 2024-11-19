BJP prez Nadda interacts with Singapore People’s Action Party’s delegation

The delegation of People’s Action Party, Singapore, met BJP National President and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers Jagat Prakash Nadda here on Tuesday at the BJP headquarters.

Nadda discussed party’s historical evolution, organisational structure, and the contributions of its dedicated ‘Karyakartas’ (workers) especially at the grassroot levels. Key aspects of the party’s efforts toward socio-economic development, empowerment initiatives, and its commitment to inclusive growth were shared. The interaction concluded with a mutual commitment to exploring opportunities for future partnerships in areas of shared interest.

Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, In-charge, foreign affairs department was also present in the meeting.The sixteen-member PAP delegation is on a visit to India at the invitation of BJP from November 17-21, as part of the KNOW BJP initiative.

