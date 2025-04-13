Amid BJP-JMM face-off, political clash over Waqf amendment law continues in Jharkhand

The political battle over the Waqf Amendment Act continues to heat up in Jharkhand. Following the strong opposition from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to the law passed by the central government, the BJP has now taken a firm stand. Dr Pradeep Verma, BJP’s state general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, has accused JMM of using unconstitutional language and misleading the public.

Dr Verma stated, “Jharkhand is part of India, and the Constitution of India applies here, not the constitution of any particular party.” He criticised JMM’s central secretary, Supriyo Bhattacharya, for his statement that the Waqf amendment law would not be implemented in the state.

Verma labelled Bhattacharya’s comments as “anti-national” and demanded an apology from JMM. He asserted that the amendment was introduced to benefit the poor and marginalised Muslim community by utilising the income generated from Waqf properties for their development. He also accused the Congress of weakening the Waqf law due to appeasement politics.

The BJP leader further clarified that the new amendment also prioritises the protection of tribal interests. “The law includes a specific provision that prevents tribal lands, as per Schedule 5, from being included in Waqf properties in states like Jharkhand,” he added. Citing President Droupadi Murmu, who hails from the tribal community, Verma emphasised that her approval reflects the sensitivity and fairness of the amendment.

On the other hand, JMM has accused the central government of directly intervening in the federal structure and violating religious freedoms. Party General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya, in a press conference, argued that the amendment infringes on constitutional provisions that allow religious communities to follow their laws and practices.

Bhattacharya stressed that Waqf land is a state subject, and any amendment made without the state government’s consent would be considered an encroachment on state authority. “We will bring a resolution in the Jharkhand Assembly against this law and pass a resolution on this issue at our party’s convention,” Bhattacharya stated.

JMM has also labelled the law as discriminatory against a specific community and raised concerns that it could lead to land disputes and disturb law and order in the state.