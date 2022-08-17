BJP prepares strategy for party’s statewide expansion in Bihar

Taking lessons from the recent episode in Bihar politics that led to the formation of the Mahagathbandhan government, the BJP has now prepared a detailed strategy for the expansion of the organisation in the whole of the state.

The BJP has prepared a strategy to win more than 35 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In a meeting chaired by J.P. Nadda, in the presence of Amit Shah at the party’s national headquarters, the party has given clear instructions to its leaders in the state to strengthen the party’s base in the whole of Bihar, party sources said.

Senior party leaders associated with the state were told to expose the “deceitful” alliance by going among the public and winning more than 35 seats in Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, they added.

Bihar BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal said that all the issues related to the state were discussed in detail in the meeting.

Terming the JDU-RJD alliance as a betrayal and bringing back Lalu Raj from the back door, he said that the BJP will agitate from Parliament to the road in protest against it. Jaiswal also claimed that the BJP would win more than 35 seats in Bihar under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections.

Notably, J.P. Nadda and Amit Shah held a marathon meeting with the party’s national organisation general secretary B.L. Santosh, Bihar’s co-in-charge Harish Dwivedi, Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Nityanand Rai, Ashwini Choubey, Former Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Radha Mohan Singh, former Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar Sushil Modi, Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, former ministers in the Central and Bihar government Shahnawaz Hussain and Bihar BJP President Sanjay Jaiswal.

Sources said that the party will now tie up with only small parties in the state so that there is no hindrance in the expansion campaign.