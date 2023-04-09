BJP plans massive Muslim outreach in UP during PM’s 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode

To woo the Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is planning a massive outreach through Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode on April 30.

The Minority Morcha of the UP BJP unit is preparing to organise a massive telecast of the 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio telecast at over 100 places associated with the Muslim community in the state, including madrassas and dargahs.

According to a source, “PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ 100th episode will be a game-changer. The episode will air on April 30. We are planning to make the 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ a historic event. We are planning to organise 100 places belonging to the Muslim community including 50-60 madrassas, 30-35 dargahs and majlis where the people of the community can gather and listen to the PM.”

The source further said that the Urdu version of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ — originally a compilation of the PM’s 12 monthly broadcasts aired between January and December 2022 — would also be made available to clerics and religious scholars.

He said, “We want to ensure that the Prime Minister’s vision for the nation reaches everyone. Ahead of the 100th episode, the Urdu translation of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and a booklet will be formally launched at a grand event in Lucknow and distributed among the Muslim community at these 100 places on April 30.”

Through Minority Morcha meetings, the BJP has been consistently reaching out to a section of the Muslim population, mostly focused on Pasmanda Muslims, who belong to Dalit and OBC communities.

A few days ago, the BJP nominated Tariq Mansoor, the former vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. Muslims constitute about 19 per cent of the state’s electorate and have a good presence in at least 30 Lok Sabha seats. Out of which they play a major role in deciding the result in 15 to 20 constituencies.

This time not only within India but people in other countries would also be able to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100th episode of the radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. For the same, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) preparations are in full swing.

“The purpose of broadcasting the programme across the world is because PM Narendra Modi is a global leader. All the countries appreciate the work of the Prime Minister. People want to hear him. Our aim is that we broadcast PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to as many countries as possible,” said the source.

A BJP leader stated that the personalities that have been mentioned in the ‘Mann ki Baat’ series will be honoured.

“In every Lok Sabha, in 100 places, 100 people will sit and listen to the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode, in which different groups of doctors, engineers, teachers, and social workers will also tune in and all other sections of the society. Apart from this, those who have been awarded with Padma Bhushan or Padma Vibhushan will also be honoured and will be heard,” said the BJP leader.

BJP’s national general secretary Dushyant Gautam and Vinod Tawde are in-charge of the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, and under their leadership, this programme will be conducted across the states. BJP has prepared a whole team for this.