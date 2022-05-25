BJP MP compares Asaduddin Owaisi with Jinnah, says AIMIM chief is hell-bent on destroying country

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh Harnath Singh Yadav on Wednesday compared All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi with Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said that latter is doing the same work of destroying the country that Jinnah did before Independence.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP Yadav said, “Owaisi is doing the same work of destroying the country that Jinnah did before independence in a well-planned manner and the people of India will not tolerate this attitude of his and will not allow such misdeeds.”

Cautioning the Muslim community, he said that Owaisi is trying to mislead the Muslim community,”If Owaisi does not stop the act of breaking the country then he will have to spend time in the jail only,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Owaisi took a sarcastic dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party by blaming the Mughals for inflation, fuel prices, and unemployment. Speaking to reporters, Owaisi quipped that the Prime Minister was not responsible for anything, and instead, placed the onus on Aurangzeb, Akbar, and Shah Jahan.

“I believe Mughals are responsible for the rising petrol prices. Aurangzeb is responsible for it. Akbar is responsible for inflation and Shah Jahan for unemployment. This is what I believe. All these responsibilities fall on the Mughals. Prime Minister is not responsible for anything,” Owaisi said.

Owaisi also hit out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his ‘madrasa’ remark, and claimed that the saffron party’s ‘hatred’ for Muslims and Islam was out in the open.

“It is an inferiority complex, and to hide that he speaks nonsense like this. Did Raja Ram Mohan Roy study in a shakha or a madrasa? The difference between the two is that we teach humanity, peace, and love. They can’t understand this. Science and Math are also taught there and we have made India more beautiful,” the Member of Parliament said.

Owaisi, recently, requested the Supreme Court to “walk the talk” over the Gayanvapi mosque case while recollecting the apex court’s statements during the Ram temple case hearing.

Owaisi reacted to the top court’s decision of transferring the Gayanvapi mosque case from the civil judge to the district judge.

While speaking to reporters, Owaisi said, “If SC has said to allow religious observance, it includes Wazu from the pond.”

He further said that one cannot offer namaaz until the person performs ‘Wazu’. Wazu or wudu is a washing and cleansing ritual that’s performed before offering namaz. The fountain can be preserved but the pond should be open, Owaisi said.

“Places of Worship Act 1991 was made to prevent future controversies. SC has said during its Ram Mandir hearing that the Act is a part of the constitution’s basic structure. The court must walk the talk,” he stated.