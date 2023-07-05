BJP in MP facing brickbats after urinating incident

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh is facing brickbats from all corners over the shameful incident of a local BJP leader publicly urinating on the face of a poor tribal labourer in the Sidhi district.

The Opposition Congress has demanded state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s resignation on the matter. The Congress also burnt Chouhan’s effigies at several places across the state today.

MP Congress chief and former CM Kamal Nath warned the BJP that the strictest action must be ensured against the accused, Pravesh Shukla. He asserted that the Congress would continue its protests until justice is done to the poor tribal.

Former Congress minister and sitting MLA from the region, Kamleshwar Patel, started an indefinite dharna along with many tribals in Sidhi to press for justice for the victim. He also met the family members of the victim.

The Congress leader alleged that the hapless victim was kept in police custody forcefully for the past 24 hours.

Patel asserted that his dharna would continue till the victim was sent home immediately and police protection was provided to his family.

Tribal leader and former Congress state head Kantilal Bhuria accused the CM and the BJP of being anti-tribals. Bhuria asked why CM Chouhan has still not ordered the bulldozing of the house of the accused, whereas the CM keeps ordering such action on even relatively minor offences reported against any other person.

The Congress burnt CM Chouhan’s effigy outside the state Congress headquarters in Bhopal.