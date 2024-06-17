BJP keen to retain LS Speaker’s post

The BJP proposes to keep the post of Speaker in the new Lok Sabha with itself and is unlikely to give it to any of its NDA partners like the Telugu Desam Party, it is learnt.

Sources said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is holding talks with key NDA leaders on the alliance’s choice for the Speaker’s post. He has already held at least one round of formal talks yesterday. Informal talks have been continuing to finalise the name, sources added.

The ruling party may offer the post of Deputy Speaker to one of its allies.

The BJP has received a strong backing from the Janata Dal (United) in choosing its own member for the coveted post. Senior party leader K C Tyagi reiterated that the JD(U) will support the BJP’s candidate for the post.

A special eight-day session of the Lok Sabha is scheduled to commence on June 24 and the election for the post of Speaker is likely to be held on June 26.

The post of the Speaker becomes much more important in a House where no party enjoys an absolute majority since the occupant of the position has several powers, including the ability to disqualify or suspend members, decide when a question can be asked, expunge unparliamentary remarks of MPs and clear Bills based on voice votes.

Sources denied reports that the TDP had demanded the Speaker’s post.