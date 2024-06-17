Ashwini Vaishnaw is busy making reels: Supriya Shrinate’s dig at Railways min over WB train accident

Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Monday took a dig at Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, saying the latter has no time to take moral responsibility for the Kanchenjunga Express train accident as he is busy making reels.

In a social media post on ‘X’, Supriya Shrinate said, “Exactly one year ago, in June 2023, 296 people died, and more than 900 were seriously injured in the Balasore rail accident. What has changed in this one year?”

Claiming that 1,117 railway accidents have taken place across the country in the last 10 years, the Congress leader said that railway ministers in the past used to take responsibility for such accidents.

“Earlier, moral responsibility used to be taken for railway accidents. Ministers like Lal Bahadur Shastri, Madhavrao Scindia, Nitish Kumar, Mamta Banerjee, Madhu Dandavate, George Fernandes, Suresh Prabhu did the same. But the current Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is busy making reels,” she said.

▪️ठीक एक साल पहले, जून 2023 में बालासोर रेल हादसे में 296 लोगों की मौत और 900 से ज़्यादा बुरी तरह घायल हुए क्या बदला इस एक साल में? ▪️पिछले 10 सालों में 1117 रेल दुर्घटना हुईं जिनमें जान माल का नुक़सान हुआ. मतलब हर महीने 11 हादसे, हर 3 दिन में एक हादसा यह सरकारी आँकड़ा है,… pic.twitter.com/cb4ZWHhTWk — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) June 17, 2024

Shrinate’s remarks came after nine people were killed in a train accident in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district.

The incident took place this morning when a goods train rammed into the Kanchenjunga Express from behind near Rangapani station under Siliguri subdivision in the Darjeeling district.

At least three bogies of the train derailed after the accident. Visuals shared on social media showed the wagon of the Kanchenjunga Express train suspended in the air after it was rammed by the goods train.