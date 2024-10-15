BJP holds its CEC meeting to discuss candidates for Jharkhand polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held its Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss the selection of the party’s candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, BJP’s Jharkhand election in-charge Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other CEC members attended the meeting held at the party headquarters here.

Voting for 81 seats of the Jharkhand Assembly will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

Earlier, BJP top leadership held a Jharkhand core group meeting on October 7 under the leadership of Nadda at his residence. The Jharkhand BJP unit prepared a list of three candidates from each constituency of Jharkhand, sources said.

On October 7, at a crucial meeting with the BJP national president, the state BJP unit finalised on one out of three names, sources told a news agency.

A meeting took place at Nadda’s residence where party’s Jharkhand unit leaders were present, including Union minister Sanjay Seth, Annapurna Devi, Leader Babu Lal Marandi and other Jharkhand leaders. BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh was also present.

The final decision on the candidates will be only clear after the CEC meeting, an earlier source told the news agency.

Regarding the criteria for selection of the candidates in the upcoming polls, sources said the party has sought suggestions on four grounds. These include suggestions from Mandal-level workers, suggestions from members of Parliament, three names finalised based on a survey conducted by the party and a detailed discussion with the people of Jharkhand.