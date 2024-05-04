BJP Govt’s plan to convert English medium schools back to Hindi language to be an absurd decision: Gehlot

On the Rajasthan BJP government’s plan to convert English medium schools back to Hindi language, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today said that it would be an absurd decision and against the poor and middle class families.

“Our government started Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Schools with the objective of providing English education to the children of poor and middle class families,” Gehlot said.

In his X post, Gehlot said: “If there was a need for improvement in these schools, then the present government would have made the necessary improvements, but converting English medium schools back to Hindi medium seems absurd and against the poor and middle class. Hindi is the mother tongue of all of us, but English medium gives new employment opportunities to children.”

“The previous government opened English medium schools on the demand of local residents and public representatives and these created a good environment. Hence, the BJP Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma should reconsider this decision,” he opined.

The State Education Department has issued a 38 points format to the District Education Department to review the previous Congress government’s decision and submit their reports to the government, whether to revert it back to Hindi medium schools. There are about 3300 English medium government schools which are being run in the state even in villages.