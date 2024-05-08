Gehlot wants to know from PM where sacks, tempos unloaded with money

Reacting sharply to Narendra Modi’s remark that made black money flowed from two business tycoons to a political party, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday urged the prime minister to tell the nation from where the sacks and tempos full of notes (currency) were unloaded before today.

In his post on X, Gehlot said at least the PM has openly revealed that Adani-Ambani have a lot of black money that he could not dare to lay his hands on in 10 years.

“Rahul Gandhi has been fighting with the truth for a long time. Truth always wins in the end. Justice and truth will prevail on 4 June”, he added.

