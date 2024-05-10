A welcome relief interim: Ashok Gehlot on bail to Kejariwal

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said here on Friday that the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged liquor scam case was a welcome respite.

“No evidence could be found against all the political people, including Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Singh, who were arrested earlier by the ED, and a lot of their time was wasted in jail,” the former Rajasthan chief minister said in his post on X.

“The Supreme Court’s decision during the elections will provide a level playing field in the elections. Former chief minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren should also go to the Supreme Court and present his side,” he said.

