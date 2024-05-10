A welcome relief interim: Ashok Gehlot on bail to Kejariwal

Gehlot wants to know from PM where sacks, tempos unloaded with money
In his post on X, Gehlot said at least the PM has openly revealed that Adani-Ambani have a lot of black money that he could not dare to lay his hands on in 10 years.
“No evidence could be found against all the political people, including Sanjay Raut and Sanjay Singh, who were arrested earlier by the ED, and a lot of their time was wasted in jail,” the former Rajasthan chief minister said in his post on X.
Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said here on Friday that the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged liquor scam case was a welcome respite.
“The Supreme Court’s decision during the elections will provide a level playing field in the elections. Former chief minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren should also go to the Supreme Court and present his side,” he said.
