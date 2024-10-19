BJP fields C Krishna Kumar from Palakkad assembly seat

The BJP on Saturday fielded its state unit General Secretary C Krishna Kumar from Palakkad Assembly seat bypoll while K Balakrishnan is nominated for Chelakkara Assembly seat.

Palakkad is the most promising constituency for the BJP in Kerala. Last time E Sreedharan lost the seat by only 3859 votes.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi asked the Central leadership of the BJP to nominate Shobha Surendran. Many other leaders also had publicly come forward for Shobha but the party central leadership decided in favour of C Krishna Kumar.

Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Navya Haridas, a General Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha, against Priyanak Gandhi in Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, which was won by her brother Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha poll.

Haridas is a two-time councilor in Kozhikode Corporation and the BJP parliamentary party leader in the corporation. A B Tech degree holder, Navya was the BJP candidate for Kozhikode South constituency in the Assembly election held in 2021.