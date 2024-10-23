Wayanad needs an MP who stands with people: BJP candidate

BJP’s Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Navya Haridas said on Wednesday that the constituency needs an MP who stands with its people, not one who visits it as a tourist.

Calling the younger generations of the Nehru family the tourists who come to see Wayanad, Navya said the Lok Sabha seat won’t be left to the Congress family rule.

Stating that the BJP is fighting for the retrieval of Wayanad, Navya said the people here need an MP who is always accessible to them, and who addresses their grievances and woes.

Speaking at an election meeting in Nilambur, Navya Haridas said Rahul Gandhi did nothing for the development of Wayanad during his 5-year term as MP. His statement that Wayanad would have two MPs if Priyanka Vadra is elected is an indication that the elected MP won’t be a strong person.