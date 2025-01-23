Atishi writes to poll panel, seeks transfer of police officers for allegedly helping BJP candidate in Kalkaji

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate from the Kalkaji constituency in the upcoming legislative assembly elections has written to the Election Commission, alleging that instead of investigating a complaint about relatives of BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri threatening AAP workers, the concerned police official is pressuring her party workers to give false statements.

In her letter to poll officials, Atishi alleged that the local police are trying to hush up a case involving Kalkaji’s BJP candidate and his nephews, who allegedly threatened and assaulted AAP workers and supporters.

Advertisement

The Delhi CM has sought the transfer of the concerned police officers, alleging that they have been pressuring local AAP workers.

Advertisement

In a letter to the Returning Officer of the Kalkaji assembly constituency, Atishi stated, “I had made a complaint regarding the intimidation of AAP volunteers by BJP workers on 21st January and 22nd January. On 21st January, I received a notice from the SHO of Govindpuri regarding the complaint filed earlier that day,” she added.

Atishi further stated, “However, instead of investigating the complaints, I have learnt that our volunteers, who were threatened by BJP workers, are now receiving calls from the police under the pretext of taking statements.”

She alleged that the area SHO, the Inspector, and a constable are approaching AAP volunteers.

Atishi claimed that they are trying to convince AAP volunteers to file false statements and are persuading them to close the case.

Atishi has also released a video, claiming that it shows acts of alleged ‘goondagardi’ by BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri and his nephews on social media. She wrote that BJP’s Bidhuri and his goons are creating an atmosphere of fear in Kalkaji to influence the elections.

She alleged that people are being abused and thrashed, while the BJP candidate is himself threatening people over the phone.

Atishi claimed that her party volunteers are ready to give written statements in the presence of their advocate. However, she alleged that the police seem to be in a hurry to close the case and are forcing the volunteers to sign incomplete and false statements.