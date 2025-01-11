Kejriwal challenges BJP CM candidate for election debate

Ahead of the assembly elections in the National Capital, AAP National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday challenged BJP CM candidate for an open election debate.

Addressing a press conference here, he claimed, “In BJP’s CEC meeting, from credible sources we have come to know that BJP has decided to make Ramesh Bidhuri its CM candidate”.

“When BJP formally declares Ramesh Bidhuri as its CM candidate, then he should debate with me as AAP’s CM candidate in front of the media and public of the entire country,” the AAP leader added.

Commenting on the data released by police showcasing a drop in crime rate, he alleged that the data can show anything and was prepared at the behest of the saffron party. “If you go to the ground and ask the residents of Delhi, then you will know the reality of crime in the city,” the former CM remarked.

Furthermore, he claimed, “Fake votes are being made from the bungalows of BJP MPs and ministers as applications were given to make 30 new votes each. Our workers have caught their dishonesty and exposed the saffron party”.