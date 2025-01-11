Logo

Logo

# Cities

Kejriwal challenges BJP CM candidate for election debate

Ahead of the assembly elections in the National Capital, AAP National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday challenged BJP CM candidate for an open election debate.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 11, 2025 4:56 pm

Kejriwal challenges BJP CM candidate for election debate

File Photo: AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of the assembly elections in the National Capital, AAP National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday challenged BJP CM candidate for an open election debate.

Addressing a press conference here, he claimed, “In BJP’s CEC meeting, from credible sources we have come to know that BJP has decided to make Ramesh Bidhuri its CM candidate”.

Advertisement

“When BJP formally declares Ramesh Bidhuri as its CM candidate, then he should debate with me as AAP’s CM candidate in front of the media and public of the entire country,” the AAP leader added.

Advertisement

Commenting on the data released by police showcasing a drop in crime rate, he alleged that the data can show anything and was prepared at the behest of the saffron party. “If you go to the ground and ask the residents of Delhi, then you will know the reality of crime in the city,” the former CM remarked.

Furthermore, he claimed, “Fake votes are being made from the bungalows of BJP MPs and ministers as applications were given to make 30 new votes each. Our workers have caught their dishonesty and exposed the saffron party”.

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

Shah urges Delhiites to free city from ‘AAP-da’

Addressing the 'Slum Dwellers' conference, Shah said, “People living in slums of Delhi are getting dirty water and questioning about it being one of the most polluted cities in the world. What did Arvind Kejriwal do in Delhi in the last 10 years? If you are not able to do anything Arvind Kejriwal, then you should leave the government, BJP will give all the benefits”.