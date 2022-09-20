BJP ex-minister Arun Chaturvedi fractures hand during protest

Former BJP Minister Arun Chaturvedi was on Tuesday injured and fractured his left hand when police used police force and cane-charged to push back hundreds of protestors of the party holding a massive protest-cum-assembly gherao demanding compensations to farmers and cattle herders who lost their cows due to Lumpy Skin Disease.

Chaturvedi, who was also BJP state president, was rushed to the hospital for treatment and plaster in his left hand. Many other party workers also received bruises when they crossed the barricades on the Sahakar Road, close to Vidhan Sabha, and policemen tried mild lathicharge on them, the media coordinator Pankaj Joshi told SNS here.

Carrying placards and posters depicting cows mortalities due to LSD, the BJP State President Satish Poonia demanded that the farmers and herders should be given a cash ex gratia of Rs.50,000 and waive their crop loans. They also raised slogans against the rising crime and unemployment in the state.

At least 10 lakh cows perished in the LSD wave, and over 30 lakh got infected, and the insensitive Congress government could not rescue and given sufficient treatment, Poonia told the gathering.

The senior leaders of BJP Kisan Morcha, Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, OBC Morcha, SC Morcha, ST Morcha, Minority Morcha including MPs G S Tiwari, Ram Charan Bohara, and Mayor of Jaipur Municipal Corporation (Heritage) took in the rally.

During the second day of the assembly, annoyed and dissatisfied over the reply of the Agriculture-Animal Husbandry-Fisheries Minister Lalchand Kataria, BJP MLAs led by Leader of Opposition G C Kataria staged a stormy walkout after four hours of debate on Lumpy Skin Disease matters. Before holding a walkout Kataria asked when the Congress government knew that LSD entered through Jaisalmer in April this year, and the Central government alerted six times, why the necessary action was not ensured.

However, the Minister told the House that ‘Pashu Beena’ (cattle insurance) was blocked during the previous BJP government and the Central government could not announce its plan till recently. Minister further claimed the Gehlot government has given a subsidy of Rs.2000 cr to Go-shalas in its four year of rule as against Rs.499 cr in the previous Raje regime.

“Pashu Beema” (Cattle Insurance) of 6 lakh bovine worth Rs. 150 cr was underway and the state government has earlier sanctioned Rs.30 cr to meet the challenge of LSD beside given new employments in animal husbandry department, the Minister further assured the House.