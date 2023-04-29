Commuters face harrowing time in Esplanade area

Traffic in vast areas surrounding Esplanade was affected following a rally organized by the Yuva Morcha of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanding CBI inquiry into the alleged murder of a girl in Kaliaganj, a few days ago.

The Yuva Morcha supporters shouted slogans demanding resignation of Mamata Banerjee. Interestingly, Congress supporters also organized a rally on the same issue at the same venue. The Yuva Morcha supporters burnt an effigy of the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee.

Police stopped them when they tried to move towards the Raj Bhavan to give a memorandum to the Governor. The demonstrators even tried to break the police barricade.

Traffic in vast areas got disrupted and home-bound commuters had a traumatic experience catching buses from the intersection of Chittaranjan Avenue and Lenin Sarani. Traffic along Chittaranjan Avenue was diverted. A huge contingent of policemen was deployed to maintain peace. Traffic became normal from 5.30pm.