CPM leader warns Yuva Morcha against harming Kerala speaker

Two days after Yuva Morcha leader K Ganesh threatened Kerala Assembly speaker A N Shamseer who allegedly made “anti-Hindu” remarks, senior CPI-M leader P Jayarajan warned against any action targeting him, saying: “If a hand is raised against Shamseer, the place of Yuva Morcha workers will be in the mortuary.”

Speaking at the ‘Save Manipur’ campaign organised by the CPI-M-led LDF in Thalassery, Jayarajan said if Yuva Morcha dares to lay a finger on Shamseer, their place will be in the “mortuary”.

The thought that Shamseer can be isolated is only a delusion, he said “They hinted that there are chances that Shamseer might face the same experience of Joseph master, whose hands were chopped. If a hand is raised against Shamseer, the place of Yuva Morcha members will be in mortuary,” Jayarajan added.

Pointing out that Shamseer is an elected representative, Jayarajan said people will resist any move against the Speaker.

Jayarajan’s warning came in response to Yuva Morcha state general secretary K Ganesh’s alleged inflammatory speech against Shamseer during a protest march in Thalassery the other day, against Shamseer’s alleged “anti-Hindu” remarks.

In his speech, Ganesh allegedly referred to the incident of the hand chopping of a college professor in Thodupuzha by Popular Front of India” (PFI) activists in 2010 for alleged blasphemy and warned Shamseer not to test the patience of the Hindu society.

“Shamseer must be confident that his hand will not be lost like Prof. Joseph’s. But Shamseer should not think that that Hindu society will sit idle forever,” Ganesh said.

The BJP and VHP came out against the state assembly speaker, charging him with insulting religious sentiments of Hindus by claiming that the elephant-headed Lord Ganesha was only a myth.

Responding to P Jayarajan’s warning, BJP state vice-president Sobha Surendran said the Yuva Morcha is not one to bow down to the words of gangster leaders. She said it would be better for Jayarajan to stay home with vulnerabilities in old age.

“Time has moved on Mr. Jayarajan. Yuva Morcha workers are not the ones who bow before gangster mafia leaders. You put a lot of people in the mortuary earlier. You had put Panniannur Chandran, Aswani, Jayakrishnan master, TP Chandrasekharan and many others in the mortuary previously. Now, it is better for Jayarajan to stay at home with vulnerabilities in old age,”Sobha said.

BJP state president K Surendran has asked the police to book Jayarajan for issuing death threats to Yuva Morcha workers. He asked the government to expel him from the position of vice-chairman of the Khadi Board.

“Starting from Jayakrishnan Master, many people were sent to the mortuary by Jayarajan. It seems Jayarajan is back again into business at the behest of the government,” Surendran said.

Speaker Shamseer, CPI-M MLA from Thalassery constituency, made controversial remarks at the ‘Vidya Jyothi’ programme held at a school at Kunnathunadu in Ernakulam district last week. He allegedly accused the Centre of trying to teach children Hindu mythology instead of accomplishments in science and technology. He termed Hindu god ‘Ganesha’ and ‘Pushpaka vimana’ as myths without scientific evidence.

The speaker dismissed as a myth that through plastic surgery Lord Ganesh got his face as taught by Hindutva ideologues.“They are promoting such myths in place of science,” said the Speaker.Shamseer, adding such concepts should be rejected as myths in the age of artificial intelligence.

Superstitions of the Hindutva era will hold back progress, and these are mere myths in the era of artificial intelligence, he added.