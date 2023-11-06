BJP doing vendetta politics against Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel: Cong on Mahadev app row

A day ahead of the first phase of the assembly polls, the Congress on Monday tore into the BJP accusing it of doing “vendetta politics” against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel by misusing the Enforcement Directorate to tarnish his image.

The grand old party yet again urged the Election Commission to step in.

Last week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigating the “Mahadev online betting app syndicate”, in a statement, said, “So far around Rs 508 crore have been paid by the app promoters to Baghel.” The probe agency, however, said “these are subject matter of investigation”.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “It is definitely an attempt to muddy the field because the BJP knows they are losing badly. They are making an attempt to paint a black picture where they know the public (of Chhattisgarh) realizes the achievement of the Congress government.”

Claiming that the party sought an appointment with the poll panel in this regard, the MP said, “On November 4, we sought an appointment with the Election Commission (to apprise misuse of probe agencies by BJP) . The next day we got a written confirmation that the Commission will meet us on Monday. But, then a cancellation letter came noting that the Commission is busy and it will call us November 8 or 9. We want the Commission to step in at the earliest.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan said, “To tarnish the image of the chief minister, it is being done deliberately. In all the five poll-going states, the BJP is scared. ED today has become the ‘election department’ of the BJP. The entire game is because they are scared.”

Endorsing the party leaders, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said, “In Chhattisgarh, the Congress is much ahead under the leadership of Baghel.”

On Sunday, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued blocking orders against 22 illegal betting apps and websites, including Mahadev Book.

Chhattisgarh will go to polls in the first phase on Tuesday.