Congress ploy to manipulate public opinion: CM Sai on doctored video on Amit Shah

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai vehemently denounced a distorted video circulating on social media allegedly attributing inflammatory remarks to BJP stalwart Amit Shah.

The video purportedly features Union Home Minister Shah advocating the abolition of reservations. CM Sai called the video a deliberate attempt by the Congress party to manipulate public opinion.

In a statement shared on his official social media channels, Sai expressed his dismay at what he termed as a concerted effort by the Congress party to tarnish the image of its political adversaries.

He attributed the doctored video to a desperate ploy to gain political advantage. Emphasising the gravity of such an action, CM Sai said the divisive tactics aimed at marginalised communities would not be tolerated under his administration.

Drawing attention to the alleged manipulation of the Union home minister’s speech, he accused the Congress party of resorting to unethical editing to sow discord and mislead the public.

He cautioned against derogatory remarks targeting tribal, backward, and Dalit communities, underscoring the need for responsible and respectful discourse.

Sai also criticised the Congress party’s historical stance against reservations, particularly concerning marginalised groups. He condemned what he perceived as hypocrisy within the grand old party, highlighting its support to reservations for certain communities while neglecting others.

He called for accountability for the action and appealed for widespread condemnation of such actions.

The video has sparked intense debate amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. In conversation with The Statesman, Chhattisgarh journalist Suman Pandey said the controversy highlights the importance of safeguarding the rights of all marginalised communities and upholding principles of social justice.

He said it serves as a stark reminder of the influence of social media in shaping public opinion, underscoring the responsibility that comes with it. As the debate continues, political leaders need to engage in constructive dialogue and refrain from divisive tactics.