BJP discriminated against people by benefiting their favourite industrialists: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has said that in the ten years of governance, the BJP has only discriminated against the people by benefiting their ‘favourite industrialists’.

“Loans worth Rs 16 lakh crore of industrialists were waived off but no help was given to the farmers or their loan waived off. The BJP government made such a policy in which the loans of industrialists and businessmen who have taken loans of more than Rs 5 crore, will be waived off,” he charged.

Yadav, while addressing an election meeting here in Jalesar on Sunday, said in this BJP double-engine government, loans worth lakhs of crores of rupees have been waived off but farmers, who have taken loans of thousands and lakhs of rupees, were harassed.

Advertisement

“The BJP government conspired to hand over the land and crops of farmers to industrialists by bringing three ‘black’ farm laws. Farmers agitated and several of them died during the movement. After prediction of defeat in the UP Assembly elections 2022, the BJP government withdrew all three ‘black’ farm laws but did not give the farmers the right to MSP for their crops,” he said.

He alleged that farmers, youth and the general public were against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. ” People are voting against the BJP. The India coalition government is coming at the Centre. As soon as the India bloc government is formed, all the loans of the farmers will be waived off. A law will be made to guarantee MSP to farmers’ crops,” he announced.

The SP president claimed that after the first and second phase ‘debacle’, BJP will be wiped out again in the third phase too.

“The PDA (‘pichre’ -backward), Dalit and ‘alpashankhak’- minority) family is going to topple the BJP government. Change is going to happen in the country,” he said and alleged that the Constitution and democracy were under threat from the BJP.

Yadav also announced that the ”Indi Alliance government will fill the vacant posts of government departments by providing 30 lakh jobs to the youth”.

“Papers of recruitment examinations were leaked by the BJP government. The youth worked hard in their studies, spent money, gave the exams but the papers were leaked. BJP has ruined the future of the youth. The government deliberately leaked the papers. The government does not want to provide jobs and reservation,” he alleged.

Yadav also made the allegation that the BJP has committed huge corruption and collected thousands of crores of rupees in the name of election bonds.

“The government misused government agencies and extorted money from industrialists and businessmen by intimidating them in the name of investigation. BJP’s such illegal recovery increased inflation and corruption. After collecting donations from the vaccine manufacturing company, the people of the country were vaccinated. Now, the reports are coming in regarding the vaccine that the risk of various types of diseases including heart disease has increased in people who have been vaccinated,” he said.

Yadav appealed to the voters to make Samajwadi Party- INDI alliance candidate Suresh Chandra Kardam win with historic number of votes and said that this time, Agra should make history. The public meeting was addressed by party’s Rajya Sabha member Ramji Lal Suman and candidate Suresh Chandra Kardam.