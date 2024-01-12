BJP clinches victory in North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a decisive victory in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council elections, winning 13 of the 28 seats in the Dima Hasao district of Assam.

The 13th iteration of the council elections featured intense campaigning, stringent security measures, and active participation by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Today, with heightened security measures in place, the vote counting process began, concluding a series of events that started on January 8. Among the 28 constituencies, 22 experienced voting, and six candidates emerged victorious uncontested.

The Assam State Election Commission designated 100 polling stations as ‘sensitive’ and 27 as ‘very sensitive,’ emphasising the importance of increased vigilance. The deployment of polling officials, including zonal magistrates, sector officials, presiding officials, and police personnel, occurred in two phases to ensure a secure and seamless election process.