Assam: 450 grams of heroin seized in raid, three of a family arrested

A significant quantity of suspected heroin was seized by a team from the Assam Police leading to the arrest of three family members in Tinsukia’s Jagun on Sunday night.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Kathasema village in Jagun. During the operation, Arun Nirmalia, his wife, and their daughter-in-law were apprehended.

Arun’s son, Rahul Nirmalia, is currently at large.

The raid uncovered approximately 450 grams of heroin, valued at over Rs 10 lakh, hidden in 36 soap boxes. Additionally, Rs 18,000 in cash was confiscated from the residence.

According to the police, the accused have a history of involvement in the drug trade. The arrested individuals are currently being interrogated at the Lekhapani police station to gather further information about their drug operations.