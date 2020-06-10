Linking rising unemployment to cases of suicide, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday called out BJP for focusing on elections and not interested in tackling the problem of joblessness amid pandemic.

There have been some cases of migrant labourers, who have returned to Uttar Pradesh from other states recently who died of suicide due to lack of job opportunities.

“In UP, unemployment has emerged as a big problem in form of suicides. Forgetting truth of corona, BJP has become busy in elections. When BJP is not considering unemployment and starvation as a problem, how will it solve them. With Bihar election nearing, after some days ‘star campaigner’ will also start flying,” Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

उप्र में आज बेरोज़गारी आत्महत्याओं के रूप में एक भयावह समस्या बन गयी है. कोरोना के सच को झुठलाकर चुनाव में व्यस्त हो गयी भाजपा बेरोज़गारी व भुखमरी को जब समस्या ही नहीं मान रही है तो समाधान क्या करेगी. बिहार चुनाव आते ही कुछ दिनों बाद तो प्रदेश के ‘स्टार प्रचारक’ भी उड़ चलेंगे. pic.twitter.com/8aZCyJRj8N — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 10, 2020

BSP chief Mayawati also asked the government to make concrete efforts to provide jobs to unemployed migrants.

In a tweet in Hindi the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh commended Supreme Court’s decision to take back cases against migrant workers who couldn’t follow the lockdown rules while returning to their homes.

1.कोरोना महामारी व लाॅकडाउन के कारण बेरोजगार व बेसहारा होकर जैसे-तैसे हजारों किलोमीटर दूर घर वापसी करते समय नियमों का अक्षरशः पालन नहीं कर पाने वाले मजलूम प्रवासी श्रमिकों के विरूद्ध जो मुकदमे दर्ज किए गए हैं उन्हें वापस लेने का मा. सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश सही, सामयिक व सराहनीय।1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 10, 2020

In another tweet, she said that the party welcomes SC order to provide job to migrants in their home state. In this regard governments should be serious and sensitive in providing them jobs and start the process without any delay.

2. साथ ही, घर वापस लौटेे प्रवासी श्रमिकों को उनके गृह राज्य में उनकी योग्यता का आकलन करके रोजगार की व्यवस्था करने सम्बंधी मा. कोर्ट के निर्देश का भी भरपूर स्वागत। इस सम्बंध में अब सरकारों को गंभीर व संवेदनशील होकर ठोस कार्रवाई अविलम्ब शुरू कर देनी चाहिए, यह बीएसपी की माँग है। 2/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 10, 2020

BJP leader Amit Shah has been hoding virtual rallies amid pandemic in West Bengal and Bihar ahead of assembly elections in the states.