BJP always worked for welfare of armed forces: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Friday said BJP led governments have always worked for the welfare of armed forces and the procurement of Rafale jets, modern arms and bulletproof vests are proof of this.

Addressing a public meeting at Arki in Solan district, Thakur said Congress didn’t even consider the Kargil war as a big war and now, the party was finding it hard to digest the candidature of Brig Khushal Singh Thakur from Mandi parliamentary constituency.

“Himachal is known as ‘Vir Bhoomi’ as the youth of the state have laid down their lives to protect our borders and two soldiers have even got Param Vir Chakra for exemplary courage in the battlefield,” he added.

He stated that BJP had always worked for the welfare of armed forces which was the reason that Rafale jets whose procurement was delayed during the previous Congress regime, was immediately procured by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.

Besides, the Modi government had provided armed forces with modern machines, tanks and bulletproof vests.

“We all know that ‘One Rank, One Pension’ was a long pending demand of ex-servicemen of the country which has been fulfilled by PM Modi.

The country is now safe in the hands of PM Modi as enemy countries now think twice before taking any coercive action against India.

Pakistan carried out the Uri attack but we carried out a surgical strike within 24 hours and gave a befitting reply,” the Union Minister said.

He further stated that the last year was full of challenges due to the Covid pandemic and even most developed countries were seen battling to save their economies.

But India under PM Modi able leadership came out strongly by developing two Covid vaccines and now, the country has achieved the milestone of administering 100 crore vaccines to the eligible population, the credit of which goes to Modi and BJP government.

“In Covid pandemic, if any worker ventured out it was BJP workers who served the poor. Besides, the BJP government provided free ration to 80 crore population,” he added.

He also detailed various schemes of the Centre government and sought support for BJP candidate Ratan Pal Singh in bypoll for Arki assembly constituency as it was only the ruling party that could ensure all-round development of the area.