The Bihar Board Education Board (BSEB) has declared the results for class 10 exams results on Tuesday.

In the examination, 15,29,323 students appeared and were waiting for their results. The results were delayed due to halt in the evaluation process due to the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

This year, the total passing percentage was around 81%.

Himanshu Raj was the topper of class 10th beard exams by scoring 96.20 per cent of marks. He scored a total of 481 marks in the exams.

Students can visit biharboardonline.com to fetch their detailed results.