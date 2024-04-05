Bhagat Singh’s kin expresses outrage over behind-bars portrait of Kejriwal

Yadvinder Sandhu, a relative of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, has expressed anger over a portrait, showing a behind-bars portrait of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, hanging between the pictures of the revolutionary freedom fighter and architect of the Indian Constitution, B R Ambedkar.

Expressing his outrage, Sandhu said an attempt has been made to compare Kejriwal with the legends.

“This morning, a video of Sunita Kejriwal (wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) came in which a photo of Arvind Kejriwal was put on the wall along with Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Ambedkar. I felt awful after watching this. An attempt was made to compare him with the legends. I would ask the Aam Aadmi Party to refrain from such activities,” he said on a news channel.

Advertisement

The saffron party has alleged that Kejriwal was a “symbol of corruption” and demanded immediate removal of the photo while the AAP said the photo of Kejriwal behind bars was a mark of a “struggle against BJP’s dictatorship”.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared his anger in his post on social media.

“I share the anger and sentiment of Yadvinder Singh Sandhu, the grandson of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. How can Arvind Kejriwal Ji compare himself with the great freedom fighter? Shaheed Bhagat Singh fought for India whereas Kejriwal is openly supporting all Anti-India Forces!”

He said this was not the first time that sitting CMs, ministers and people holding high-ranking posts were arrested on serious corruption charges.

He said the agenda of Maoists & Tukde-Tukde gang against India was well exposed. “How is it that some foreign elements are raising voices only for Kejriwal? Agenda of Maoists & Tukde-Tukde Gang against India is well exposed.”

Clarifying on this, AAP minister Aatishi emphasised that Kejriwal is the “symbol of the struggle” going on against the dictatorship of the BJP.

Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, delivered a video message on April 4, reading out a statement written by the AAP chief while he was in jail. The backdrop prominently featured an image portraying Arvind Kejriwal in a jailed context, positioned alongside the iconic figures of Bhagat Singh and Baba Ambedkar.

The AAP on Friday held a press conference at its party headquarters with a changed backdrop which featured behind-bars photos of Delhi CM Kejriwal along with the party symbol ‘Broom’.