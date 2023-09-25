Benjamin Yepthomi appointed Nagaland BJP chief

Benjamin Yepthomi has been appointed the new president of Nagaland unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by the party president JP Nadda.

This appointment is effective immediately.

Yepthomi previously held the position of vice president within the state BJP and served as the state president of BJYM Nagaland for two consecutive terms.

It’s worth mentioning that Temjen Imna Along had been serving as the State President of the BJP in Nagaland since January 15, 2020.

He also holds a seat in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly representing Alongtaki constituency since 2018.

Furthermore, he has been the Minister of Higher and Technical Education in the fourth Neiphiu Rio Ministry since 2018.