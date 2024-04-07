EC launches tailored made local campaign to boost voting in NE

In an effort to increase voter turnout across the northeastern states, the Election Commission has launched various initiatives tailored to the local traditions and culture of the region.

In Meghalaya, for instance, the EC has collaborated with ‘U Sangot,’ a traditional broadcaster, to gather voters in different constituencies and raise awareness among them.

Clad in traditional Khasi attire, U Sangot is actively engaged in spreading voter awareness among the tribal communities of the state.

Similar campaigns have been initiated in other states such as Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura, all aimed at encouraging a higher voter turnout compared to previous elections.

In Mizoram, for example, 63.13% of 7.92 lakh voters participated in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while over 80% exercised their franchise in the state’s Assembly elections last year.

Notably, Nagaland and Manipur led the northeastern states in voter turnout during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with 83%, followed closely by Assam, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh at around 82%, and Meghalaya