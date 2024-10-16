Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight returns to Delhi after receiving bomb threat

An Akasa Air flight en route to Bengaluru, was diverted back to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi following a bomb threat on Wednesday.

The flight, carrying 174 passengers, including three infants, and seven crew members, landed here at IGI airport at 2 pm as a precautionary measure.

An Akasa Air spokesperson stated, “The safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority. We are monitoring the situation closely in coordination with local authorities, and our teams are on the ground, fully prepared to assist all passengers upon arrival.”

According to Delhi Police, a security alert related to a bomb threat was received on an Akasa Air flight from Delhi to Bangalore.

Following standard safety protocols, the flight was promptly redirected back to IGI Airport, Delhi, where it landed safely. The aircraft has been positioned at an isolation bay, and all necessary procedures are being followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew, added a police official.

Seven flights — three international and four domestic — received bomb threats on Tuesday, according to threats on social media.