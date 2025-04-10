Bomb threat to Red Fort, Jama Masjid turns out to be hoax

Two of the iconic monuments of Delhi, Red Fort and Jama Masjid, on Thursday, received a bomb threat which turned out to be a hoax, the police said.

After receiving the threat call at 9 am, a team of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) rushed to the monuments. However, nothing suspicious was found at either of the places, the Fire Department said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said in a statement that a thorough search of the premises at both the monuments was carried out along with a team from the CISF but nothing suspicious was found. Hence, the threat call was declared a hoax.

Last month, a similar threat call was received at Tamil Nadu Bhawan prompting an action from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) and Delhi Police but it turned out to be a hoax. In February this year, several schools in Delhi-NCR received similar bomb threats but nothing suspicious was found at that time too.