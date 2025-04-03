Bomb threat at Jaipur Collectorate turns out to be a hoax after intensive 3.5-hour search

The Jaipur District Collectorate remained on Thursday closed and cordoned off for nearly five hours as security agencies conducted a thorough search for explosives following a bomb threat, which was later confirmed to be a hoax.

The threat was conveyed via an email sent to the official ID of District Collector Dr Jitendra Soni at 07:58 hrs. However, it was read by officials only at 11:15 hrs in the Collector’s office, a police spokesperson said.

Upon receiving the alert, the police were informed, and security personnel, including officers from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), civil defense, bomb disposal squads, and sniffer dogs, were deployed to the scene.

The authorities immediately evacuated the entire Collectorate premises, sealed all four gates, and set up barricades.

Security teams conducted a meticulous search, covering every nook and corner of the premises for more than three and a half hours. However, no explosive was found.

At around 15:30 hrs, the premises were reopened, and officers and staff were allowed entry after thorough frisking.

Meanwhile, a team of cyber experts is working to trace the origin of the email, the spokesperson added.