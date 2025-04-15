Bomb threat at Alwar Mini Secretariat sparks panic; no explosives found

A bomb threat email caused panic and brought police and security agencies into action at the Mini Secretariat in Bhawani Top area of Alwar on Tuesday. However, after an extensive search operation, no explosives were found.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Beena Mahawar informed media persons that the threat email was received at the official email ID of the Alwar Collector at around 3:40 am.

The message, noticed at approximately 7 am, claimed that RDX had been planted somewhere in the Mini Secretariat and would detonate at 3:40 pm.

The threat, which comes less than a fortnight after a similar email targeting the Jaipur Collectorate, prompted a high alert. Police, bomb disposal squads, sniffer dog units, and cyber experts were immediately mobilized to secure the premises.

Security personnel conducted an intensive search operation that lasted over eight hours in the massive five-storied building. Bomb disposal squads dispatched from Jaipur searched the area for more than three and a half hours but found no explosive materials.

The search operation concluded after 4:00 PM, and the bomb squads returned to the state capital.

Meanwhile, cyber experts traced the origin of the threat email—sent under the name “Gopal Swami”—to an IP address located in Tamil Nadu.

This incident follows a similar bomb threat received via email at the Jaipur Collector’s office on April 3. No explosives were found in that case either.