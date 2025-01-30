Bapu’s teachings and sacrifices illuminate the path to world peace: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at the General Post Office( GPO) on the occasion of his death anniversary on Thursday.

Marking the solemn occasion, children presented a musical tribute to the Father of the Nation, with CM Adityanath joining them in the heartfelt rendition.

On his official X handle, the CM wrote: “On the death anniversary of the great leader of the freedom movement, ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi, I pay my heartfelt tribute. Bapu’s teachings and his life of sacrifice continue to pave the way for world peace. Let us all pledge to build a ‘New India—Developed India’ by following the path of truth, non-violence, and self-reliance as shown by Bapu.”

At the event, children melodiously sang devotional hymns such as ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ and ‘Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye Je Peed Parayi Jaane Re’. After the programme, CM Yogi also took a photo with the children.

Several dignitaries, including Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLAs Neeraj Bora, Rajeshwar Singh, Amresh Kumar, and MLC Lalji Prasad Nirmal, also offered floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue.