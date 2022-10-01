Bajrang Punia meets Home Minister Amit Shah after World Championship medal

On Saturday, Olympic and World Wrestling Championships Bronze medalist Bajrang Punia met Home Minister Amit Shah. The Home Minister met him for the first time after he won the World Wrestling Championships Bronze in Belgrade in Serbia. He also bagged the Commonwealth Games gold this year in Birmingham.

Taking to a microblogging site, Bajrang Punia after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah added, “Met the country’s illustrious Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji, it was great to discuss sports, always get your blessings together, the guidance given by him always inspires you to do better for the country. Jai Hind Jai Bharat.”

Bajrang Punia captured a bronze medal in the men’s 65 kg category at the recently World Wrestling Championships 2022, by defeating Puerto Rico’s Sebastian C Rivera in the bronze medal bout. He defeated Rivera in the bout by 11-9. The wrestler, who recently won a gold medal in Commonwealth Games scripted a remarkable comeback to win the match. He won on the basis of VPO1-Points and the opponent’s scores.

This adds to Punia’s fourth medal at the Championships, starting his journey with bronze in 2013. He went on to win silver in the 2018 Championships and followed it with another bronze in 2019. Now, he has four championship medals.

It marks as India’s second medal at the 2022 World Wrestling Championships with the first medal being won by Vinesh Phogat.

The championships started on September 10 and ended on September 18.

Bajrang Punia landed in Delhi at IGI airport on Tuesday amidst fans turning up in huge numbers to welcome their hero. Fans flocked to the IGI airport accompanied by celebratory music being played on dhols and trumpets. They grooved to dhol beats while welcoming Bajrang at the airport.