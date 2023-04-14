Badal seeks PM Modi’s intervention to repeal of NSA, UAPA

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday sought the repeal of “all anti-democratic and repressive back laws” such as National Security Act (NSA) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Sukhbir Singh Badal called for an immediate end to the rampant and brazen abuse of the laws by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government in Punjab pending the repeal. “This abuse symbolises the communal hatred of AAP’s national leaders against patriotic Sikhs. It is also an attempt to distract the attention of the people from the brazen incompetence and failures of the ruling party to honour its commitments to Punjabis,” he said.

The Akali chief shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the repeal of these laws in the light of their adverse impact on the country’s image as the world’s largest democracy.

Badal came down heavily on the AAP government, saying it had “turned these repressive black laws into weapons of mass witch hunt against members of the Khalsa Panth (Sikh religion), especially the innocent Sikh youth.

“Even innocent members of Sikh families, including the elderly, the women and children are being subjected to repression,” he said in a reference to recent crackdown against pro Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh and his supporters.

“The AAP Government in Punjab is setting new records in the gross abuse of these black laws against the innocent Sikh masses, especially the youth.”

Condemning the state government for “launching an unprecedented crackdown against the innocent and patriotic Sikh community,” Badal said the Punjab government was picking up Sikh youth on mere suspicion and booking them under repressive laws like the NSA and packing them off to far off destinations such as Dibrugarh.

“They have brought back the bitter memories of Kala Pani for the Punjabis under the British.” said the Akali chief seeking the “urgent, immediate intervention” of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the repeal of these laws, Badal said among other things, “are also being abused to target the political opponents of the ruling party, including democratically-elected leaders of the people”.