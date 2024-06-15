Ayodhya’s Queen Ho Park will soon open for tourists

To strengthen the cordial relations between South Korea and Ayodhya, Queen Ho Korean Park located on Saryu river bank will soon be opened for tourists.

In this, facilities like cottages and restaurants will also be provided for the tourists to stay.

During the 2018 Deepotsav event in Ayodhya Dham, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and South Korea’s First Lady Kim Jong Suk jointly laid the foundation stone for the renovation of Queen Ho Park.

The responsibility for the operation of this park has been entrusted to IHWHC, the executive body of Delhi.

The construction of Queen Ho Memorial Park, spread over 2000 square meters on the Saryu river bank, started in September 2019. Its work was completed in November 2021.

In this, a meditation hall, queen pavilion, king pavilion, water tank, foot over bridge, sub station, tube well, pathway, toilet, fountain, landscaping, sculpture, guard room, mural, audio-video system, boundary wall, parking and pond have been constructed.

Regional Tourism Officer Rajendra Yadav said here on Saturday that the park has been handed over to a private organization for operation. This park is built under the joint plan of South Korea and Indian government.

In this, the social and cultural aspects of Korea and Awadh region have been shown. In the park, along with Awadh Pavilion to depict the culture of Awadh and Korean Pavilion to depict the culture of Korea, a water body has been built to show the river.

Director of the Construction unit Saurabh Jain said that it is being considered that no entry fee will be kept in this park connecting Ayodhya and Korea culture.

Along with this, to ensure that the arrangements here are run through the tourists, there are Korean-style veg restaurants, shops selling goods popular in Korea, luxury cottages for the stay of people coming from outside, conference halls, entertainment centers, Korean- Hall included for organizing programs of Indian cultures.