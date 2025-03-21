Goa govt acquires land in Ayodhya for building Ram Nivas for devotees from state

The Goa government has announced the acquisition of a plot of land in the sacred city of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, for the construction of Goa Ram Nivas, a dedicated space for the devotees of Shri Ramlala Virajman, particularly from the state of Goa.

The Goa government expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh Awas Evam Vikas Parishad, and the government of Uttar Pradesh for their unwavering support in facilitating this historic initiative, officials here on Friday confirmed .

Advertisement

This initiative is in line with the ongoing development of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a vision brought to life under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Goa Ram Nivas will provide a place to stay for devotees visiting Ayodhya, offering them a peaceful environment to fulfill their spiritual journey.

Advertisement

In keeping with the spirit of ‘Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi’, the Goa Ram Nivas project not only supports the spiritual well-being of devotees but also reinforces the cultural and spiritual connections between Parshuram Bhoomi Goa and Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya. It is a testament to our shared heritage and a step towards the holistic development of Bharat, blending spiritual devotion with modern infrastructure.