Ayodhya witnesses massive devotee turnout on first day of Chaitra Navratri

With elaborate security arrangements in place, thousands of devotees thronged the historic temples of Ayodhya to offer prayers on the first day of Chaitra Navratri.

From the early hours of the morning, long queues of worshippers were seen at various temples, seeking the blessings of Goddess Shailputri. Major temples, including Badi Devkali, the Kuldevi (family deity) of Lord Ram, and Chhoti Devkali, the Kuldevi of Goddess Sita, witnessed an overwhelming influx of devotees eager for darshan.

Chants of ‘Jai Mata Di’ echoed throughout the sacred city as devotees commenced the nine-day festival by performing ‘Kalash Sthapana’ in their homes, marking the arrival of the Goddess. By dawn, temple premises were abuzz with activity as crowds gathered, filling the atmosphere with devotional songs and Vedic chants.

At Badi Devkali Temple, devotees patiently waited for hours to seek the blessings of Lord Ram’s Kuldevi, while at Chhoti Devkali Temple, the devotion toward Goddess Sita’s Kuldevi was evident in the overwhelming turnout.

Worshippers offered flowers, ‘prasad’ and heartfelt prayers at the feet of the Goddess, expressing their unwavering faith. Many devotees observed a fast on the first day, performing special rituals to honor the occasion.

The temples in Ayodhya were beautifully decorated with flowers and colorful lights. On the auspicious occasion of Nav Samvatsar 2082 (Chaitra Shukla Pratipada), devotees offered ‘Arghya’ to the rising sun in the sacred Sarayu river, praying for peace and prosperity in Ayodhya. Warm wishes and greetings were exchanged to mark the beginning of the new Hindu year.

After offering prayers at the Devi temples, devotees visited Ram Mandir and Hanuman Garhi, where large crowds continued to gather late into the night. Since it was a Sunday, the Janmabhoomi Path was packed with devotees. By the evening, major locations like Lata Chowk and Ram Ki Paidi also witnessed a heavy rush of worshippers.

With both Navratri and the upcoming Ram Navami celebrations, the administration has implemented extensive security and crowd management measures.

A strong police presence, including a special deployment of women officers, ensures the safety and convenience of female devotees. Barricades and queue management systems have been set up to regulate the crowd effectively.

The festive fervor was also evident at other significant temples, including Mata Mari Temple at Guptar Ghat, Pateshwari Mata Temple in Cantt, and Sheetla Mata Temple near Makbara, where worshippers continued to offer prayers late into the evening.

The local administration ensured cleanliness, drinking water, and other essential facilities at the temples. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to take every necessary step to provide a hassle-free experience for devotees during Navratri and Ram Navami. He emphasized that no devotee visiting Ayodhya should face any inconvenience.

With this being the first Ram Navami at the newly built Ram Temple, excitement among devotees is at an all-time high. Officials anticipate a record-breaking number of visitors this year compared to previous celebrations. Local residents believe that this rare alignment of Navratri and Ram Navami holds immense spiritual significance for Ayodhya.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajkaran Nayyar stated that extensive security arrangements have been made in and around the temples. A massive influx of devotees is expected on Ram Navami, and the administration is working to ensure a smooth and well-organized darshan experience for all while maintaining strict security protocols.