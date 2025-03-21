Ayodhya foundation of Sanatan Dharma: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday highlighted the remarkable rise in Ayodhya’s spiritual prominence, stating that while only 2.34 lakh devotees visited the city in 2016-17, over 16 crore people are arriving to catch a glimpse of Lord Shri Ram in 2025.

“This reflects the growing glory and grandeur of Ayodhya,” he said.

The Chief Minister made these remarks as the chief guest at the grand inauguration of the Timeless Ayodhya Literature Festival. He began the event with a symbolic gesture—offering water to an Ashoka plant amidst Vedic chanting. Applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he noted that the Prime Minister has revived Indian traditions by seamlessly blending heritage with development, marking a new beginning for the nation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was the first to be welcomed at the festival, held at the Maharaja Palace (Raj Sadan) in Ayodhya. He was greeted with traditional rituals and Vedic chants upon his arrival.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, “Ayodhya is the foundation of Sanatan Dharma. It is not just a city, but a source of inspiration for religion and literature.” Reflecting on the compositions of the Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas by Maharishi Valmiki and Saint Tulsidas, he noted that Ayodhya has long been a center for literature and culture.

He further stated that Ayodhya is the spiritual heart of Sanatan Dharma. It was here that Lord Manu laid the foundation of human religion, and this sacred land became the karmabhoomi of Lord Shri Ram, an incarnation of Shri Hari Vishnu. The Ramayana, he noted, emerged as the world’s first epic, offering new direction to literature.

Chief Minister Yogi added that just as Maharishi Valmiki immortalized the Ram Katha, every creation associated with Ayodhya continues to resonate deeply with people today. The Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas, he said, are still read and cherished in every household across India and in corners of the world.

Discussing the Ram Mandir movement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that Ayodhya deserves the respect it has long been entitled to. He shared how, when the plan to celebrate Deepotsav in Ayodhya was introduced in 2017, some people raised doubts, but today millions of devotees participate in the celebration, making it a massive success.

On the topic of literature, the Chief Minister remarked that it reflects society’s values and plays a crucial role in preserving culture while guiding the community in the right direction. He acknowledged the disruption of traditional reading and writing habits in today’s digital age but expressed confidence that events like the literature festival would help revive these practices.

Congratulating the team behind the Timeless Ayodhya Literature Festival, the Chief Minister stated that such programs would inspire future generations and elevate Indian literature to new heights. He noted that the festival demonstrated that Ayodhya is not just a religious center, but also a revered land of literature and culture.

The Chief Minister also shared a personal anecdote from his visit to Europe, where he had a conversation with a taxi driver from Punjab. Upon asking about his origin, the driver initially hesitated before revealing that he was from Pakistan. When the Chief Minister asked why he had identified himself as Indian first, the driver explained, “We feel safer saying we are Indian. If we say Pakistani, who knows what might happen.”

The CM highlighted that this reflected a broader global respect for India, but also pointed to the disdain toward those who fostered terrorism.

The Chief Minister concluded by noting that today, people take pride in identifying as citizens of India, particularly those from Uttar Pradesh.