Ahead of the Ayodhya verdict to be delivered by the CJI Ranjan Gogoi headed bench today at 10:30 am, the Home Minister of India Amit Shah called a security meeting with the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar at his residence.

Ajit Doval and Arvind Kumar had already reached Shah’s house in Delhi for the meeting, while other senior officials will also attend the meeting.

The CJI has reached the court and the five members judges panel has started reading the decision.