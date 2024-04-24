There is no competition to PM in Varanasi: Amit Shah

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no competition in his Varanasi constituency but still the workers should strive hard for a landslide victory for him for the third time in a row, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Wednesday evening.

Addressing the BJP workers of Varanasi constituency in Motijheel, Shah said that PM Modi’s popularity is the best among 542 MPs. He has no competition with anyone.

“Despite being so busy, PM Modi visits Kashi after becoming MP. Every time he has brought gifts for the people of Kashi,” he added.

Amit Shah gave the responsibility to the workers of Kashi to give PM Modi a landslide victory for the third time.

He said that I have been an MLA and an MP for 30 years but I have never had as much responsibility as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The PM is concerned about everyone from various children to the age of 100 years of senior citizens. PM Modi is working on every aspect from poor mothers living in villages to the future of the youth and the security of the country,” he claimed.

He said that PM Modi did the work of ending corruption in the country and liberating the country from nepotism.

UP Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary were also present in the meeting.

Varanasi will go to polls in the last phase on June 1 and nominations will commence from May 7.

Earlier, the Union Home Minister was given a grand welcome from the airport to the public meeting venue in Varanasi. He is scheduled to have a night stay in Varanasi.