Aviation now within common man’s reach: Scindia

The aviation sector, which was only limited to a few, is now within the reach of the common man, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said today.

On the completion of nine years of the Modi government, the minister shared with the media the ”achievements” of the Ministry of Civil Aviation in the last nine years.

India, he said, was the third largest domestic aviation market. The total number of domestic passengers in 2014 was 60 million which doubled to 143 million in 2020 prior to Covid-19. International passengers have increased from 43 million to 64 million (increase of almost 50 per cent). In terms of aircraft, the numbers have increased from around 400 in 2014 to 723 in 2023 despite the impact of Covid-19.

Till 2014, only 74 airports were operational in the country. By March 2023, the government operationalised another 74 airports/helicopters/water aerodromes. The number was proposed to be taken to 220, he said.

Scindia said that during the last nine years, 11 more greenfield airports have been operationalised. Under the UDAN scheme, 180 RCS airports, including 25 water aerodromes and 40 helipads, have been identified for operation of RCS flights in the country. As of now, out of 1152 valid RCS routes, 475 RCS routes have commenced, connecting 74 airports including 9 heliports and two water aerodromes.

Nearly 121.67 lakh passengers have travelled under the RCS UDAN scheme and the VGF amount of around Rs. 2585.25 crore has been released to selected airline operators as on 11 April for operation of RCS UDAN flights. Most recently, Udan 5.1 has been launched specifically for helicopter routes.

The number of Flying training organisations (FTOs) in June 2016 was 29. This number increased to 35 with 54 bases as on date. By December 2023, nine more bases are likely to be added, taking the number of bases to 63. From fiscal year 2014-15 to 2019-20, the total cargo handled grew from 25.27 Lakh MT to 33.28 Lakh MT with a CAGR of 5.66 per cent through cargo facilities at 24 AAI managed airports and 6 JV/PPP airports.

Digi Yatra has been launched for domestic flights passengers. Digi Yatra is setting a new global benchmark for a seamless, hassle free and health risk free passenger process at airports. It was launched at three airports i.e. Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi on 1 December 2022 and at 4 airports namely, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Vijayawada in March 2023. Subsequently, it would be implemented across various airports in the country.

Responding to a query on the subject of air fares, the minister informed about his meeting with Airline operators two days back which has resulted in reduction in prices. “In view of the unfortunate Odisha (train) tragedy, airlines have been advised to provide free carriage (cargo) services to the families of the deceased,” he added.