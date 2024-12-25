Atishi may be “arrested in a fake case”: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Atishi may be arrested in a fake case by the central agencies at the behest of BJP, alleged AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal at a press conference here at the party headquarters on Wednesday.

He claimed, “We have come across information regarding a meeting of ED, CBI and Income Tax officials who have been directed by their masters to arrest Atishi in a fake case.” “In the meeting, they (referring to central agencies), are preparing a fake case in the Transport department, NCT Delhi, against the CM and the arrest will be preceded by a raid at various AAP leaders”, he said.

Kejriwal added that Delhiites understand this tactic of the saffron party and will give a strong reply to them in the Delhi assembly elections by re-electing AAP in the national capital.

The BJP is in complete panic over this, remarked Kejriwal, stating that this is clearly an electoral announcement. He said, “The public trusts us, which is why they are registering for this scheme. All those who are registering will receive the benefits of this scheme after the elections. The BJP’s sole aim is to deprive the people of the Rs 2,100 scheme. Their sole intention is to ensure that people do not benefit from the ‘Sanjeevani Yojana’. Their ultimate goal is to shut down free electricity in Delhi altogether.”

AAP is highlighting its achievement of the decade long rule such as free electricity, bus ride, pilgrimages for senior citizens, better schools and hospitals in Delhi while on the other hand ,the saffron party is only abusing Kejriwal as they have nothing to tell the public about the Centre and LG, he mentioned.

Echoing similar sentiments, Atishi said that she is a firm believer of the law of the land and if the BJP- led Centre puts her behind the bars, like other AAP leaders, she will also come out clean.

Speaking on the issue of the notice in the newspapers regarding the Mahilla Samman Yojana scheme, the CM said, “Today, newspapers carried a statement claiming that there is no such scheme as the ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’. This is entirely false because the Delhi Government’s Cabinet has already approved this scheme, and its notification is in the public domain. It clearly states that the scheme to provide Rs. 1,000 to women has been notified. Despite this, the BJP pressured officials to release this misinformation and a strict action will be taken against those officials, including police action.”