Assembly poll results a symbol of Modi magic: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday termed the results of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls as a symbol of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “magic”.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee is about development. The trust people placed in his guarantee – as BJP workers, we are thankful to them. BJP workers had clearly said that “Modi magic” will yield results and today’s results are a symbol of that,” she said.

The Union Minister further hit out at the Congress and said the kind of taunts the opposition leaders hurled at him proved costly for the Gandhi family.

“The kind of indecent remarks that the Gandhi family made about Narendra Modi, the kind of taunts the opposition leaders hurled at him proved costly for the Gandhi family…” she added.

Irani said the BJP was confident since the beginning about winning the polls.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the politics of the country is now ‘Modified’.

Hailing the Prime Minister’s leadership, Trivedi said the way Prime Minister Modi has led the party with honesty, dedication and determination is the reason why the party is now bearing the fruits.

“The politics of the country is now becoming Modi-fied,” he said.

Further, launching an attack on the opposition, Trivedi said: “The opposition’s caste based politics and polarization clearly did not work. Their end-moment promises and guarantees did not play well, and now there is only one guarantee in the country – Modi Ki Guarantee.”

Polling for Chhattisgarh took place in two phases on November 7 and 17, while Madhya Pradesh voted on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30.