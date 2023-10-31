Assembly Polls 2023: EC prohibits exit polls from Nov 7 to Nov 30 evening

In light of the approaching Assembly elections in five states, the Election Commission of India has barred the publication of exit poll results from November 7 to November 30 evening.

According to the election commission, the prohibition will be in force from 7 a.m. on November 7 to 6:30 p.m. on November 30.

“The Election Commission, having regard to the provisions of sub-Section (2) of the said Section, hereby notifies the period between 7:00 am on 7th November 2023 (Tuesday) and 6:30 PM on 30th November 2023 (Thursday) as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicizing exit polls by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the aforesaid General Elections and bye-election shall be prohibited,” the notification issued by ECI states.

An exit poll is a survey that is done soon after voters have cast their ballots for their preferred candidates. The tool aids in determining the level of support for political parties and their candidates.

Mizoram will have its elections held on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25, and Telangana on November 30.

The votes will be counted on December 3 in all states. Of the five states, Chhattisgarh will hold voting in two rounds.